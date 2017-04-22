‘Recalling Enyeama To Eagles Can Cause Bad Blood’ – Adegoke Adelabu

Former Green Eagles winger, Adegoke Adelabu has kicked against plans by team manager, Gernot Rohr to recall former goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama to the fold ahead the 2018 FIFA World Cup and 2019 AFCON qualifiers.

Enyeama announced his retirement from the Super Eagles in October 2015 following a conflict with former handler coach Sunday Oliseh.

Adelabu, who played for the then IICC Shooting Stars of Ibadan, told The Guardian yesterday that the best thing to do is to leave Enyeama out of the team saying: “The issue of multiple captains could bring personality clash into the team, and in a way, cause serious damage to our qualification.