Reconstruction Of Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, Buhari’s Aide, Lauretta, Mocks PDP
Posted February 9, 2017 10:38 am by admin Comments
You go fear Jab
https://mobile.twitter.com/Laurestar/status/829416004853833729
Related posts:
- Fayose’s Aide Mocks Sahara Reporters Founder On Arrest Of His Brother By DSS (Pic) Here is the original thread that reported the arrest of Akinwumi Sowore by DSS. http://www.nairaland.com/3487433/dss-arrests-akinwunmi-sowore-ondo#51393655 https://twitter.com/OlayinkaLere/status/802774851446599680 Nairaland...
- Buhari Appoints Lauretta Onochie As PA On Social Media, Reno Omokri Reacts (Pics) President Buhari has confirmed the appointment of Lauretta Onochie as his Personal Assistant on Social Media today. http://www.metronaija.com/2016/10/buhari-appoints-lauretta-onochie-as.html https://mobile.twitter.com/renoomokri/status/782687444034473985 Nairaland...
- Photos Of The Present State Of Enugu-Onitsha Expressway See the state of a federal governmnet road in Nigeria ENUGU/ONITSHA express way as at wednesday 06/10/2016. My pity goes...
- Made In Anambra Rice Sells For ?9,000 In Onitsha (Photos) The attached picture says it all. Produced in Nigeria by the Anambra Govt.Visit Onitsha and get a bag of rice...
- FG sets to rehabilitate Enugu-Onitsha expressway By Chris Ochayi ABUJA – Relief is on the way for motorists and other users going through agonies plying the...
- Obiano urges FG to save Onitsha/Enugu expressway Onitsha – Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra has called on the Federal Government to save the Onitsha/Enugu Express Road and...
- “The Operation To Change Results Begins By 12 Midnight” – Fayose’s Aide, Lere Says According to information shared by Fayose’s aide Lere Olayinka on his twitter handle, he accused the APC of planning "change...
- YABATECH Female Hostel (Bakassi) Is On Fire (Photos) Ashiru Ahmed @4shmed An hostel in Yabatech is currently on fire… Help really needed now. https://mobile.twitter.com/4shmed/status/801294396733931529?p=v Uche @UcheIsClown Please there’s...
- See How Buhari’s PA On Social Media Announced 2face’s Cancellation Of Protest Did Tuface actually say those words? https://twitter.com/Laurestar/status/828008780780670984 Source: http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/02/see-how-buharis-pa-social-media.html...
- Ben Murray-Bruce Mocks NCC On Data Hike Suspension. See Reactions Founder of Silverbird Group and politician, Sen. Ben Murray-Bruce has taken a swipe and the Nigeria Communications Commission NCC following...
What do you think?