“Repent Today! The Kingdom Of God Is At Hand!” – Hosannah

The Creation

“In the beginning GOD created the heaven and the earth” (Genesis 1:1) “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with GOD, and the Word was GOD” (John 1:1) “And the LORD GOD formed man of the dust of the ground, and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life; and man became a living soul” (Genesis 2:7) “All things were made by him; and without him was not any thing made that was made” (John 1:3) “For thus saith the LORD that created the heavens; GOD himself that formed the earth and made it; he hath established it, he created it not in vain, he formed it to be inhabited: I am the LORD; and there is none else” (Isaiah 45:18 ) “By the word of the LORD were the heavens made; and all the host of them by the breath of his mouth” (Psalms 33:6) “The earth is the LORD’s, and the fullness thereof; the world, and they that dwell therein. (Psalms 24:1)

The Sovereignty of GOD

“Know therefore this day, and consider it in thine heart, that the LORD he is GOD in heaven above, and upon the earth beneath: there is none else” (Deuteronomy 4:39)

“Hast thou not known? Hast thou not heard, that the everlasting GOD, the LORD, the Creator of the ends of the earth, fainteth not, neither is weary? There is no searching of his understanding” (Isaiah 40:28 )

“Let the wicked forsake his way, and the unrighteous man his thoughts: and let him return unto the LORD, and he will have mercy upon him; and to our GOD, for he will abundantly pardon. For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways, saith the LORD. For as the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways, and my thoughts than your thoughts” (Isaiah 55:7-9)

“Thou art worthy, O LORD, to receive glory honour and power: for thou hast created all things, and for thy pleasure they are and were created” (Revelation 4:11)

JESUS CHRIST is the Son of GOD

“For there is one GOD, and one mediator between GOD and men, the man CHRIST JESUS; who gave himself a ransom for all, to be testified in due time” (1 Timothy 2:5-6) “In whom we have redemption through his blood, even the forgiveness of sins: Who is the image of the invisible GOD, the firstborn of every creature: For by him were all things created, that are in heaven, and that are in earth, visible and invisible, whether they be thrones, or dominions, or principalities, or powers: All things were created by him, and for him: And he is before all things, and by him all things consist” (Colossians 1:14-17) “For GOD so Loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. For GOD sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world, but that the world through him might be saved. He that believeth on him is not condemned: but he that believeth not is condemned already, because he hath not believed in the name of the only begotten Son of GOD” (John 3:16-18 ) “Whosoever shall confess that JESUS is the Son of GOD, GOD dwelleth in him, and he in GOD” (1 John 4:15) “This is the stone which was set at nought of you builders, which is become the head of the corner. Neither is there salvation in any other: for there is none other name under heaven given among men, whereby we must be saved” (Acts 4:11-12)

The Last Days

“That ye be mindful of the words which were spoken before by the holy prophets, and of the commandment of us the apostles of the LORD and Saviour: Knowing this first, that there shall come in the last days scoffers, walking after their own lusts, And saying, Where is the promise of his coming? For since the fathers fell asleep, all things continue as they were from the beginning of creation” (2 Peter 3:2-4 ) “The LORD is not slack concerning his promise, as some men count slackness; but is longsuffering to us-ward, not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance” (2 Peter 3:9) “For the LORD himself shall descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trump of GOD: and the dead in CHRIST shall rise first:” (1 Thessalonians 4:16) “But the fearful, and unbelieving, and the abominable, and murderers, and sorcerers, and idolaters, and all liars, shall have their part in the lake which burneth with fire and brimstone: which is the second death” (Revelation 21:8 )

JESUS CHRIST is our LORD and Saviour

“But GOD commendeth his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us” (Romans 5:8 ) “Repent ye therefore, and be converted, that your sins may be blotted out, when the times of refreshing shall come from the presence of the LORD;” (Acts 3:19)

“That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth The LORD JESUS, and shalt believe in thine heart that GOD hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved. For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation” (Romans 10:9-10) “Let us hear the conclusion of the whole matter: Fear GOD, and keep his commandments: for this is the whole duty of man” (Ecclesiastes 12:13) “That thou keep this commandment without spot, unrebukable, until the appearing of our LORD JESUS CHRIST: Which in his times he shall shew, who is the blessed and only Potentate, the KING of kings, and the LORD of lords;” (1 Timothy 6:14-15)

“I am ALPHA and OMEGA, the beginning and the ending, saith the LORD, which is, and which was, and which is to come, the Almighty.” (Revelation 1:8 )

"The fear of the LORD is the beginning of wisdom: and the knowledge of the holy is understanding" (Proverbs 9:10)

The fear of the LORD is the beginning of wisdom: a good understanding have all they that do his commandments: his praise endureth forever" (Psalm 111:10)

To know more, read the Word of GOD daily in the HOLY BIBLE (king James version)