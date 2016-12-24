Residents Scoop Diesel At Accident Scene In Uyo (Photos)
Posted December 24, 2016 4:38 pm by admin Comments
Residents scoops diesel at accident scene that happen earlier today. See more photos below
http://www.metronaija.com/2016/12/photos-residents-scoops-diesel-at.html
Related posts:
- Residents Rush To Scoop Fuel After Fuel Tanker Accident In Cross River (Photos) There was chaos following a road traffic crash at Ebogu,Akpet Central involving a tanker truck loaded with PMS along Ugep-Calabar...
- Photos From Ghastly Auto Accident On Third Mainland Bridge This Morning A terrible accident was witnessed this morning on the ever busy third mainland bridge, Officials were seen also seen at...
- Accident Involving A Trailer And A Car On Ogodu Bridge, Lagos (Photos) An accident involving a car and a parked trailer at Ogudu bridge.LASEMA response unit towed both vehicles off the road.See...
- Accident Involving 2 Trailers, SUV And Buses At Jibowu, Lagos (Photos) Accident at Jibodu,Fadeyi involving an SUV, a bus & 2 trailers yesterday .No casualty as Lagos state emergency agency officers...
- Lagos residents beat FRSC official to pulp for allegedly causing accident [PHOTOS] A shocking drama played out on Sunday in the Jibowu area of Lagos state as a group of angry youths...
- BRT accident scene in Lagos A vehicle of the Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) scheme was on Friday involved in an accident after it skidded off...
- Photos from the accident scene at Lagos-Ibadan Expressway today The accident happened along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway before Sapaade this morning. A car trying to overtake a trailer lost control and...
- 36 Houses Razed in Idimu, Lagos as Tanker Transporting Diesel is Involved in Accident A tanker transporting diesel around 12:30 a.m on Saturday in the Idimu area of Lagos fell close to a petroleum...
- Shocker: LASEMA, Police discover well filled with diesel in Lagos [PHOTOS] Lagos State Emergency Agency (LASEMA) on Friday said it received a distress call about diesel theft around Ibadan and Abeokuta...
- Iyana Ipaja Fire: Ambode Visits Scene – PHOTOS Newly appointed governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode on Tuesday visited the scene of the ghastly accident involving a fuel...
What do you think?