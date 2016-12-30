Rivers Assembly Passes N470b 2017 Budget Into Law

Posted December 30, 2016 3:38 pm

The Rivers State House of Assembly has passed into law the total sum of four hundred and seventy billion naira 2017 budget proposed by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

The passage of the budget was announced by the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Adams Dabotorudima after a careful consideration of report from the House Committee on Appropriation.

The Appropriation committee headed by the Leader, Martins Amaewhule made the recommendation that the Bill be passed without delay.

After a careful deliberation by the committee of the House on the Whole headed by the Speaker of the House, the 2017 Appropriation Bill was passed into Law by eighteen members of the state House of Assembly.

http://dailypost.ng/2016/12/30/rivers-assembly-passes-n470b-2017-budget-law/

