Rivers State Lawmaker Hosts Davido & Banky W In His House In Port Harcourt (Pics)

Member of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Kelechi Nwogu hosted Banky W and Davido at his Port Harcourt residence.He assured the musicians that Gov. Wike’s administration will continue to invest in the development of the entertainment industry, pointing out that the State House of Assembly will look into the issues of regulation by the State Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Rt Hon Kelechi Nwogu said he will continue to support the growth of the entertainment industry in the state.The State Lawmaker said:

"My commitment to building the entertainment industry in the state is total. I will continue to work with established stars to encourage our musicians in the state ".

Rt Hon Kelechi Nwogu is reputed for his investments in the entertainment industry, which stands him out in the state.

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2016/12/rivers-state-lawmaker-hosts-davido.html?m=1