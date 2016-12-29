Rivers State Lawmaker Hosts Davido & Banky W In His House In Port Harcourt (Pics)

Posted December 29, 2016 3:38 pm by Comments

Member of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Kelechi Nwogu hosted Banky W and Davido at his Port Harcourt residence.He assured the musicians that Gov. Wike’s administration will continue to invest in the development of the entertainment industry, pointing out that the State House of Assembly will look into the issues of regulation by the State Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Rt Hon Kelechi Nwogu said he will continue to support the growth of the entertainment industry in the state.The State Lawmaker said:

"My commitment to building the entertainment industry in the state is total. I will continue to work with established stars to encourage our musicians in the state ".

Rt Hon Kelechi Nwogu is reputed for his investments in the entertainment industry, which stands him out in the state.

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2016/12/rivers-state-lawmaker-hosts-davido.html?m=1

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Hoodlums set ex-Rivers lawmaker’s house ablaze Chukwudi Akasike and Friday Amobi, Port Harcourt Hoodlums on Wednesday night burnt down the house of a former lawmaker, Dr....
  2. Eclipse Seen In Port Harcourt, Rivers State (Pictured) This happened in Port Harcourt, Rivers state this morning. See Photo below! What’s the situation in your location? Photo credit:...
  3. Davido Having Fun In Eto’s House, As He Rocks Eto’s Jersey In Cameroon (Pics, Video) Davido is currently in Douala Cameroon for his show. Davido Visited different places including Cameroonian football star House Samuel Eto...
  4. Rivers Rerun: Amaechi Storms Port-Harcourt, Takes A Stroll On The Streets (Pics) Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi was spotted taking a stroll on the streets of Port-Harcourt. The former Rivers governor who...
  5. Wike Reopens House Of Assembly Complex In Port Harcourt The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesome Wike, on Tuesday reopened the House of Assembly complex that had been shut down for...
  6. Rivers rerun crisis:  Lawmaker blames INEC, stakeholders The Lawmaker representing Epe Constituency II in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Segun Olulade has blamed the Independent...
  7. Photos of GEJ in Port Harcourt, Rivers state Former President Goodluck Jonathan, arrived Nigeria yesterday evening and flew immediately to Port Harcourt, Rivers state where he was received...
  8. Gunmen kill Rivers varsity lecturer, son in Port Harcourt PORT HARCOURT— Returning Officer in the March 28, House of Representatives election for Obio Akpor federal constituency in Rivers State,...
  9. Davido Gets A “First Lady”, Signs Lola Rae To Davido Music Worldwide (Pics) Just a few days after the release of their collaboration – “Biko”, Davido takes to his social media pages to...
  10. Police Vow To Find Killers Of Oyo State Lawmaker The Police in Oyo State have vowed to track down the killers of the State House of Assembly member, Gideon Aremu. The lawmaker...

< YOHAIG home