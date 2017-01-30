Rivers State PDP Leader, Lenee Neebani Buried After His Controversial Death (Pics)

Source: http://towncrieronline.net/2017/01/30/slain-rivers-state-pdp-leader-lenee-neebani-buried-in-khana/

Nairaland recently carried a post about the killing of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ward Chairman in Khana LGA of Rivers State, Mr Lenee Neebani. He was allegedly abducted and killed during the just-concluded rerun election in Rivers State.

His burial took place last weekend, attended by party bigwigs, family members, and other stakeholders. They expressed regret over the death of the politician, urging the family to take heart over the incident.

