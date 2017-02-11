Robber Snatches Lady’s Phone In Port Harcourt; Takes Over Her Facebook Account

An armed robber in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has done the unthinkable after he snatched the mobile phone of a student of the Nnamdi Azikiwe university and took the daring step of uploading his own picture on his victim’s Facebook account (Gabrilla Uchechi Eberechukwu).

Joy explained that she had spoken with her friend who explained that the man had taken control of her Facebook account and did not know what to do.

“She doesn’t even know what is going on with her Facebook now,” Joy said.

The suspect’s photograph has been circulating on the social media with messages for help in locating him.

