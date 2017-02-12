Royhills Edozie, CEO Of Most Beautiful Girl In Lagos Buried Amidst Tears (Photos)

Posted February 12, 2017 2:38 pm by Comments

The burial of fast rising showbiz Entrepreneur and CEO of Most Beautiful Girl in Lagos, Royhill Edozie two days ago at his hometown in Imo state, was indeed a heartbreaking one as he was laid to rest.

The late humble and hard-working member of ABPFEON ( Association Of Beauty Pageant and Fashion Exhibition Organisers of Nigeria) died on 30th January, after a brief illness. Among those that put appearance are some pageant producers like Mr Chris Ikoku- Ceo Mr &  Miss Imo State Pageant and Mr Val Peterson- MTN Ambassador and pageant director.

Rest in Peace!
http://www.alexreports.info/2017/02/heartbreaking-royhills-edozie-ceo-of.html?m=0

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Photos: Royhills Edozie’s Candlelight Memorial Held Last Night In Lagos Tears flowed freely last night as cross sections of models, show biz Entrepreneurs, pageant producers, fashion designers, friends  and family...
  2. UNIUYO Female Student Who Died In Reigners Church Collapse Buried Amidst Tears Here are sad photos from the burial of Late Miss Peace Udoh, who was a just-graduating student of Linguistics Department,...
  3. Lady Who Died After Delivery Of Triplets Buried Amidst Tears In Edo (Photos) Few days ago,I reported that a Nigerian lost his wife after she gave birth to triplets.The late Mrs Doris Osato,...
  4. Female Corper Serving In Ebonyi Buried Amidst Tears (Photos) As shared by a facebook user, a female NYSC member serving in Ebonyi state was yesterday laid to rest……. may...
  5. Pretty Diamond Bank Staff Who Died In Accident Buried Amidst Tears (Photos) Remember the pretty UNIZIK female Diamond Bank staff who died in a fatal accident?She has been buried.According to a social...
  6. FUTO Graduate Who Died As A Corper Buried Amidst Tears (Photos) According to a Facebook user who shared the photos,a graduate of FUTO named Chinonso Mberi who died while serving his...
  7. Ocholi, wife, son buried amidst tears, encomiums The remains of the Minister of State for Labour, Employment and Productivity, Chief James Eneojo Ocholi, his wife, Fatimah Blessing...
  8. Photos: 27 year old lady who died after allegedly drinking concoction given by her pastor, buried amidst tears Last week, we reported the story of  27 year old Maryjane Chinwendu, who died after allegedly drinking a concoction her...
  9. Victims of Nimbo killing buried amidst tears Emotions rode high at Nimbo, Enugu State on Friday as nine of the victims of the April 25 attack on...
  10. Shooting Stars Player, Izu, Who Was Shot Dead By Soldiers Buried Amidst Tears (Pics) IZU’S BURIALS: PARENTS, 3SC, IJAW CONGRESS, NANPF CALL FOR JUSTICE The remains of footballer, Joseph Izu, was laid to rest...

< YOHAIG home