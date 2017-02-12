Royhills Edozie, CEO Of Most Beautiful Girl In Lagos Buried Amidst Tears (Photos)

The burial of fast rising showbiz Entrepreneur and CEO of Most Beautiful Girl in Lagos, Royhill Edozie two days ago at his hometown in Imo state, was indeed a heartbreaking one as he was laid to rest.

The late humble and hard-working member of ABPFEON ( Association Of Beauty Pageant and Fashion Exhibition Organisers of Nigeria) died on 30th January, after a brief illness. Among those that put appearance are some pageant producers like Mr Chris Ikoku- Ceo Mr & Miss Imo State Pageant and Mr Val Peterson- MTN Ambassador and pageant director.

Rest in Peace!

http://www.alexreports.info/2017/02/heartbreaking-royhills-edozie-ceo-of.html?m=0