#RunLagos Participant Faints On 3rd Mainland Bridge (Picture)
Posted February 11, 2017 9:38 am by admin Comments
A Newshelm.com reader sent in this report minutes ago.
This man particpating in the Lagos City Marathon fainted on the 3rd Mainland Bridge.
http://www.newshelm.com/2017/02/photo-runlagos-participant-faints-on.html
cc lalasticlala
Related posts:
- Car Summersaults In Terrible Accident On 3rd Mainland Bridge (Pictured) An accident occoured on 3rd mainland bridge causing some traffic. Reports have it that the speeding vehicle Summersaulted in a...
- Fashola Inspects Rehbilitation Of Lagos Ring Road Bridge & 3rd Mainland Bridge Below are photos of Hon.Minister of Power, Works & Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola,SAN during an inspection tour of the rehabilitation...
- 3rd Mainland Bridge Construction Work Causes Ghastly Accident (Graphic Pics) According to a Twitter user, Gbemi Famoti,he nearly lost his life in an accident that occurred on third mainland bridge...
- Major Traffic on 3rd Mainland Bridge Today as Trailer Blocks Road If you had plans to pass through the 3rd Mainland Bridge route today, then you might want to suspend those...
- 5 dead in 3rd Mainland Bridge accident Five others were also injured in the accident. The post 5 dead in 3rd Mainland Bridge accident appeared first on...
- Another Accident On 3rd Mainland Bridge (Photos) Now, this is getting out of hand. Is it because of the festive season? This accident happened on 3rd Mainland...
- Bus on 3rd Mainland Bridge Involved in Ghastly Accident on Sunday – PHOTOS A bus was involved in a ghastly accident on 3rd Mainland Bridge on Sunday morning. According to eyewitness reports, the...
- Trending: Fashola under fire over 3rd Mainland Bridge repair Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, SAN Motorists plying the 3rd Mainland Bridge in Lagos have been...
- Detained Jonathan’s ex-CSO faints Gordon Obua, the detained former chief security officer (CSO) to former President Goodluck Jonathan, fainted on Monday The post Detained...
- Police Arrest Suspected Militant Planning To Bomb Lagos Third Mainland Bridge A suspected militant and member of a gang planning to blow up the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial...
What do you think?