“Running My ND And B.Sc Programmes Together; Is It Advisable?”

Hello Nairalanders,
I am currently in a dilenma which i don’t know what chioce to make. Currently, i am a student of yabatech, still in ND1. Due to our late resumption, i picked up another jamb and fortunately for me, i was admitted to Unilag for the same course i am studying in yabatech. I really dont know if runing the two might be good for me or leaving my ND programme for Bsc. I met with some people who have graduated and ask for advices. Some told me to run both since they are not far from each other while some told me to leave yabatech so it affect both. Up till now, i have not made a decision. I decided to come bk here and ask for your advices on what to do about this as unilag will be starting lectures fully on Monday. Your comment will be appreciated.
Thanks and God Bless.
    Run both programme the close by, it is an advantage

