Runtown Performs “Mad Over You” In London Church (Photos)

Posted February 14, 2017 8:38 am by Comments

The self acclaimed Nigerian soundgod popular known as Runtown who recently dropped a super hit late last year titled "mad over you" took to Instagram to share a video clip of his performance in a church last night where he performed his hit single live before the church congregation and captioned it
"we took it to church"

Guess what?, it’s a London church and not a church in our Naija. So, we don’t need to fight over doctrine. Lol. See pic and video below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQdKim7lBeP/

https://onihaxy.com/singer-runtown-performed-mad-over-you-in-the-church/

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Singer Runtown Shares Church Selfie After He Stopped Smoking Marijuana Nigerian musician, Runtown who has been experiencing a turnaround in his life after rededicating his life to God days ago...
  2. See all the Photos from Davido’s Concert in London with Runtown, Shina Rambo and more Davido had his London concert yesterday at the Troxy in East London in a bid to kick off his UK...
  3. Singer/Songwriter Runtown Releases New Promo Photos | Aham Ibeleme Photography Nigerian singer, songwriter and producer Douglas Jack Agu, better known by his stage name Runtown is out with new promo...
  4. Lady Calls Out Singer Runtown, Says She’s Pregnant For Him, Shares Ultra Scan Photo After Burnaboy’s pregnant baby mama saga,it appears Runtown is next in line, this is post by UK based model who...
  5. VIDEO: Runtown – “Mad Over You” Nigerian Afrobeats artiste Runtown dishes out a captivating visuals to his recent hit single “Mad Over You.” The visual was...
  6. Video: Runtown- The Latest (acoustic aession) Valentine giveaway Here’s a video of Eric Many entertainment’s frontline act ‘Runtown‘ performing his latest hit single – ‘The Latest’ in an...
  7. Runtown Instagram account gets hacked Runtown has suffered the same fate as some of his colleagues before him, as he has deleted his Instagram account...
  8. Singer Runtown Accused Of Sleeping With Promoter’s Fiancée (Photos) Nigerian Music star, Runtown has found himself in a dirty controversy after been accused of sleeping with one of his...
  9. Runtown drops banging visuals for new jam ‘Tuwo Shinkafa’ Nigerian pop star, Runtown is back. This time, the Eric Manny signed act returns with a banging video for his...
  10. Runtown Drops ‘Lagos To Kampala’ Video Ericmany Entertainment signed artiste, Runtown, has dropped visuals for his song, ‘Lagos to Kampala’. The video which was shot in...

< YOHAIG home