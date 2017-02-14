Runtown Performs “Mad Over You” In London Church (Photos)

The self acclaimed Nigerian soundgod popular known as Runtown who recently dropped a super hit late last year titled "mad over you" took to Instagram to share a video clip of his performance in a church last night where he performed his hit single live before the church congregation and captioned it

"we took it to church"

Guess what?, it’s a London church and not a church in our Naija. So, we don’t need to fight over doctrine. Lol. See pic and video below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQdKim7lBeP/

