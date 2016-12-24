Saraki, Dogara, Yahaya Bello, Tambuwal At Wedding Reception Of Son Of Clark Of NASS

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal Friday night attended the wedding reception organised for the son of the Clerk of the National Assembly, Alhaji Sani Omolori at the International Conference Centre, Abuja. Others in attendance at the event were Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker of the House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara, Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello among others.

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2016/12/sarakidogaratambuwalyahaya-bello-at.html