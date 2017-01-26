Saraki Reshuffles Senate Committees

Senate President Bukola Saraki on Thursday reshuffled committees, shortly before adjourning plenary til February 21.

The Senate also adjourned plenary till February 21, 2017 to make room for its 68 committees to work on 2017 Budget defence exercise.

The reshuffled committees are:

Ali Ndume – INEC

Magnus Abe -FERMA

Interior – George Sekibo – INTERIOR

Abubakar Kyari – DEFENCE

Atai Aidoko – SDG

