See Faces Of Customs Officers Declared Wanted For Clearing 661 Pump-Action Riffles
Posted February 1, 2017 7:38 am by admin Comments
The customs officers pictured below have been declared wanted in relation to 661 pump-action riffles intercepted concealed in a container intercepted by Nigerian customs.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/01/see-faces-of-customs-officers-who-help.html?m=1
