See How Federal Poly Oko Students Charge Their Phones

This is the current state of Federal Polytechnic Oko students at Atani campus (Computer Science and Maths & Stats department) in Ogbaru local Government area of Anambra state.

The Students of this campus have been lamenting, crying for help of the Government and also the school authorities to come to their rescue for what they describe as modern day slavery all in name of Education.

For about two months now, the students and indigenes of Akili-Ozizor, Senator Stella Oduah’s home community has been in darkness and no hope of light seem coming in next few months because Senator Oduah who normally pays the community light kind of backed out and EEDC disconnected the community light for some months now.

According to one of the students we spoke to, He said “the light situation is really affecting the students academically cus they can’t read or do anything with their laptops because this campus is 90% computer science students”

“We are now calling on Governor Obiano and our school Rector to come and rescue us from this suffering because we have suffered enough. No light, No network, We are now like abandoned children in the forest” The students said

