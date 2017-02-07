See How This Guy Got A Job Through Nairaland

its not been easy since i quit my customer service job at ibadan last year to pursue a career in IT.

i completed my ccna training here in Abuja around September last year and saw an advert on a job thread for a technical role in an IT firm..

i applied, was interviewed last week Monday, got the job on Saturday, collected my appointment letter yesterday, resuming next week…

thanks MsSteph, thanks ammyluv2002, i owe u a pack of domino’s pizza

God bless this thread: http://www.nairaland.com/1257507/post-abuja-jobs-here

finally nairaland did something good for me after all the ban i have chop ni