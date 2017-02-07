See How This Guy Got A Job Through Nairaland

Posted February 7, 2017 3:38 pm by Comments

See How This Guy Got A Job Through Nairaland

its not been easy since i quit my customer service job at ibadan last year to pursue a career in IT.
i completed my ccna training here in Abuja around September last year and saw an advert on a job thread for a technical role in an IT firm..
i applied, was interviewed last week Monday, got the job on Saturday, collected my appointment letter yesterday, resuming next week…
thanks MsSteph, thanks ammyluv2002, i owe u a pack of domino’s pizza

God bless this thread: http://www.nairaland.com/1257507/post-abuja-jobs-here

finally nairaland did something good for me after all the ban i have chop ni grin cheesy grin cheesy

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. He Got A Job Through Nairaland! This is just too encourage all other jobseekers on NL. keep doing your thing. God will pick your call. I...
  2. Mr Nairaland & Other Nairaland Guys & Babes Have Fun At Ikeja Shopping Mall (Pics) A Group of nairalanders met today at Ikeja shopping mall in Bheer hugz cafe to celebrate Christmas together.In attendance was...
  3. “I Got My First And Second Jobs Through Nairaland, Resuming Today” – Sir09 My first jobs was through Nairaland this year after completing NYSC last year, I landed the second job through Nairaland...
  4. Nairaland Interschool Debate Fourth Edition First of all, worthy shoutouts to those making this a reality. We highly recognise your willingness to uphold the writing...
  5. Mr. Nairaland 2016 Elimination Round 1 – Meet The Contestants It’s finally here!!! I say Good Morning to you all as I present to you these confident, handsome and bold...
  6. Nairaland Book Of Puns: A Thread For Lovers Of Wordplay It is said that a pun a day keeps the doctor away. let’s have fun on this thread by bringing...
  7. “Finally, I Got A Better Job Through Nairaland” – Jadonjack I’ve heard pple say most times dat, most of the job vacancies posted on nairaland are fake. Well I dnt...
  8. Mr. Nairaland Contest 2016 – Elimination Round 2 It’s finally here!!! I say Good Morning to you all as I present to you the biggest beauty pageant on...
  9. “Nigeria Has Finished Me!” – Nairaland Member I no know where to start from…Everything about this country and her people don tire me.. Caveat: I be the...
  10. D’banj Digs Up An Old Post On Nairaland About His Song “Oliver Twist” (Photo) He just twitted the image below.. It doesn’t look like he signed in though But does this kinda tell us...

< YOHAIG home