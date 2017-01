So today Jan8th, 2017 happens to be my birthday. Instead of going to the club to blow thousands on alcohol, I decided to celebrate it with Orphanage and Motherless babies by donating cash and other items.

Omg, what a sight to behold! I couldn’t just hold back the tears. God bless these kids.

#HBd2me.

