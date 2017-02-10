See How Winner Of N500k Raffle Draw Missed Out On The Money

Now, the assistant Digital marketing executive of Tecno mobile Nigeria took to Instagram to narrate what happened today at the Tecno office during a raffle draw where winners were picked. According to the staff, the winner won N500,000. They called him ten (10) times and he didn’t pick. The 11th time he switched his phone off. At that moment was the 5th hour they have been trying to reach him but couldn’t. They had to select another winner.

I guess the second person that was picked, God don answer the person. See what Tecno’s digital marketing executive wrote.

https://www.hovabuzz.com/frontline/1305-when-village-witches-are-at-work-see-how-someone-lost-n500-000-from-tecno-raffle

what do you think? village witches or ..