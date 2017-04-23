See Last Photo Of Davido’s Uncle, Senator Adeleke Yesterday Before His Death

We brought you reports of Davido’s uncle’s, Sen. Ishiaka Adeleke’s death today. He was a serving Senator and the first civilian Governor of Osun State.

A Twitter user, has taken to the social media platform to share the last photo of the Senator before his death.

He was in Iwo, Osun State yesterday before he had a heart attack after he got home, which led to his death.

