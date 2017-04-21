See Photo Of The Survivors Of The Football Viewing Center Tragedy In Calabar

Here is a photo of the survivors which escaped death following the tragedy which saw at least 30 football fans dead after a high tension pole fell on a viewing centre during Manchester United match yesterday in Calabar, Cross River State

Cross River State governor, Professor Ben Ayade has described as tragic and horrifying the loss of several lives at a viewing centre in Calabar, the state capital. A horrified Ayade said it was heartwrenching that the lives of the young men were lost in such a gripping manner through electrocution.

The governor, according to a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Chief Press, Mr Christian Ita, said the incident marks a dark chapter in the life of the state.

While commiserating with the families of the victims of the tragedy, the governor promised that the state government will look into the likely cause of the incident with a view to preventing a reccurence.

Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/04/ayade-mourns-victims-of-viewing-centre.html