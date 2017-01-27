See Photos Of ‘Vampire’, The Robber Rescued By His Gang At Owerri High Court

As shared by Ifeanyi……

‘ALL HAIL VAMPIRE: THE NEW KING IN OWERRI TOWN ?

The Nwangele Imo State International Armed Bandit, His Royal Majesty, Vampire Henry Chibueze is truly the King of the jungle.

Two years ago, at the premises of Imo Police command, he was seen shouting down on the State Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha before the Commissioner of Police and his men, Director of SSS and hundreds of security operatives who were at State command during his parade, being apprehended years after declared wanted.

Two years after, his sophisticated but dependable gang in a commando style numbering more than 30, today Friday 27th January 27 between the hours of 10:45am went into Owerri High Court premises were he was facing criminal charges bothering on armed robbery, kidnapping, Murder, etc and successfully whisked him away unchallenged.

What a crime !
What a bravity !
What a Vampire’

