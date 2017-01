Below is a photo of PMB today as shared by popular socialist Aishat.May God forgive those who claimed that he was on life support machine at Kings College Hospital.He is pictured with Ogun state governor; Ibikunle Amosun and others.

cc; Lalasticlala,mynd44

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/01/see-photo-of-buhari-in-uk-today-as.html?m=1