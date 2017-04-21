See Pictures Of Court Papers Filed By Stephanie Otobo Against Apostle Suleiman

Just when we thought Apostle Suleiman vs. Stephanie Otobo romance scandal is dying down, we’ve gotten another shocker. Stephanie Otobo, who is at the center of the scandal with the Benin Based Pastor, has dragged Apostle Suleiman to a court in Ontario, Canada, in a $ 5Million lawsuit.

The lawsuit letter dated dated April 19 2017 with case file number CV-17-573595, signed by Registrar of the Ontario Superior Court and addressed to Apostle Suleman’s Ontario residence, posited that Otobo has filed a lawsuit, claiming Canadian $ 5milion for damages resulting from breach of trust, breach of fiduciary relations, breach of contract, negligence, defamation, poisoning, intentional and negligent infliction of emotional stress, forcible confinement, multiple instances of battery, false imprisonment, fraud, assaults, sexual assaults, sexual harassments, harassments and malicious prosecution.

It also revealed Otobo’s status at the time as a refugee in Suleman’s care, after which Otobo had been invited by Suleman to Italy and other European countries in continuation of the grooming, whereupon an amorous relationship had developed between both parties, resulting from psychological programming sessions during the grooming periods.

It further revealed that Suleman had invited Otobo to his church in Nigeria in the summer of 2015, whereupon they had sexual relationship that resulted in pregnancy by August 2015.

Here’s the letter;

