See The African Civet Captured At The Isiokpo/Akpulu Hunting Festival 2017 (Photos)

In exquisite way of promoting culture and peaceful cohesion among members of a given community, the people of Isiokpo and Akpulu both in Ideato North local Government Area of Imo State embarked on village hunting which they tagged "Isiopko/Akpulu Hunting Festival" which holds every January.

Hunting was one of the unique sources of livelihood among the olden generations. During the time of our fore fathers, a successful hunter upholds a strong recognizable title in the community. But the emergence of civilization has diminished this process, by relegating it to an inferior poor group of people in the society.

But its worthy of emulation that people of Isiopko and Akpulu rejected the extinction of this simple cultural practice. ‘The Igbo culture can never go into extinction’

At the begining of every January, they will map out a particular day that will be free and convenient for them to embark on the hunting festival.

Majority see it as s simple way of catching fun, but the attached benefit it upholds can never be overemphasised, it creates unity, love, understanding among the members of communities.

During the evening time, the Bush Meats they captured will be slaughtered, cooked, roasted or grilled and different brands of wine/drinks will be gulped for merriment.

Its always fun that majority return for Christmas every year because of it, both those from abroad. Some of the members make donations so that the wide merriment, fun, dance etc will reach the required satisfaction they need for everybody.

This year made it 7 years the festival was initiated into the community.

When they started newly, only few people came out for the program, but as time moves on, majority started noticing the benefit and trooped in.

According to Justin Milaman Offor, they captured African Civet (known as Edi Ura or Edi abali in Igbo) in this year’s hunting festival. The animal evaded them twice, but at the third time they determined to capture it, and which they succeeded.

The Isiokpo/Akpulu Hunting Festival is headed by Obumneme Offor as the Chairman, Okechukwu Ezenwaka, the Vice Chairman and Justin Milaman Offor the Secretary.

