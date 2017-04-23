See The Large Number Of Arms & Ammunitions Nigeria Army Found In Southern Kaduna

Posted April 23, 2017 2:38 pm by Comments

The recently launched Operation HARBIN KUNAMA II by the Nigerian Army in Southern part of Kaduna State which will cover some forests in Bauchi, Kano and Plateau States has started to yield the desired result as troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army recover large cache of arms and ammunition in southern part of Kaduna State on Saturday 22nd April 2017. The discovery was made when troops embarked on cordon and search of Gwaska, Dangoma, Angwan Far and Bakin Kogi general area of Southern Kaduna State.

During the operation, the troops recovered 73 Dane Guns, 4 Locally Made Rifles, 1 Locally Made Machine Gun and 1 Locally Made Pistol. Others include 260 Cartridges, 14 rounds of 7.62mm Ammunition, 63 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 1 Locally made Small Machine Gun Magazine, a pair of worn out military boot and some quantities of assorted Improvised Ammunition and Pyrotechnics hidden in dug out pits.

While efforts are on going to track down the owners of the arms and ammunition, it is imperative to state the good people of the area have been very supportive and cooperate fully with the military which led to this unprecedented findings.

Similarly, in Sector 1 of the Operation which covers Kano State, troops in conjunction with other security agencies are carrying out operations in suspected armed bandits camps in Falgore forest. The operation is ongoing.

Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/04/see-large-number-of-arms-ammunitions.html

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Army discovers large cache of arms and ammunition in Southern Kaduna (PHOTOS) Troops of the recently-launched Operation HARBIN KUNAMA II ‘Scorpion Sting’ has discovered a large cache of dangerous weapons in Kaduna...
  2. Soldiers Recover Arms From Herdsmen In Southern Kaduna Soldiers from the 1 Division of the Nigerian Army, have recovered arms and ammunition from suspected Fulani herdsmen and villagers...
  3. Army close-up on Boko Haram, recover large cache of arms Troops of the Nigerian Army have recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition from the Boko Haram insurgents in...
  4. Police arrest 17 suspects ,recover arms in southern Kaduna The Nigerian Police, on Wednesday said that they have arrested 17 suspects and recovered different types of arms and ammunitions...
  5. Killings: Army base established in Southern Kaduna The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has laid the foundation stone for the Forward Operation Base (FOB) of...
  6. Army deploys troops in Southern Kaduna The army has deployed troops in Southern Kaduna to halt the killings in that part of the country. Army spokesman...
  7. Police Parade Perpetrators Of Southern Kaduna Killings, Arms Recovered (Pics) PARADE OF SUSPECTS ARRESTED IN KAFANCHAN AND ENVIRONS FOR INCITING PUBLIC DISTURBANCE, DISTURBANCE OF PUBLIC PEACE, CAUSING MISCHIEF BY FIRE,...
  8. Army Launches Operation Against Bandits In Kaduna The Nigerian Army has launched a special military operation code named, Operation Harbin Kunama, aimed at flushing out armed bandits...
  9. Army Intervenes To Restore Order In Southern Kaduna As part of the measures aimed at restoring law and order in Southern Kaduna, the Nigerian Army says it plans...
  10. Army establishes Operation Base in Southern Kaduna Nigerian Army The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has laid the foundation stone for the Forward Operation Base...

< YOHAIG home