See The Long Queue At Federal University Of Technology, Owerri Diamond Bank

This is what we keep facing everyday in Federal University Of Technology, Owerri. We only have one Bank, which is Diamond Bank. We are not allowed to use withdrawer slip expect if you are withdrawing 15k and above. We don’t have good ATM Machine inside school, even to get to the bank we have to board a bike. Now friends, You see how we suffer in Futo, standing under the sun just to get our money o.

Life must go on..

