See The Long Queue At Federal University Of Technology, Owerri Diamond Bank

Posted January 28, 2017 8:38 am by Comments

This is what we keep facing everyday in Federal University Of Technology, Owerri. We only have one Bank, which is Diamond Bank. We are not allowed to use withdrawer slip expect if you are withdrawing 15k and above. We don’t have good ATM Machine inside school, even to get to the bank we have to board a bike. Now friends, You see how we suffer in Futo, standing under the sun just to get our money o.

Life must go on..

http://www.patogist.com/2017/01/see-long-queue-at-futo-diamond-bank-pics.html

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Memo To Diamond Bank. Some group of young men and a Lady are blackmailing and threatening people and asking for Money with a Diamond...
  2. Diamond Bank Sacks 400 Workers (Photos) According to reports reaching our news desk Diamond Bank Nigeria Plc might be in Distress as they disengages 400 staffers...
  3. Diamond Bank Cleaner Confesses To Theft Of N5.675m From Bank A cleaner, Peter Oko, has narrated how he stole N5.675 million from the New Nyanya branch of Diamond Bank, where...
  4. Diamond Bank becomes best SME bank in West Africa Diamond Bank Plc has been named and awarded the Best Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Bank in West Africa by...
  5. How I helped ‘corrupt’ Nigerian judge deposit millions of Naira, Dollars – Diamond Bank Staff “The monies that were deposited were received from her at her chambers or her house.” The post How I helped...
  6. Recruitment At Federal University Of Technology, Owerri ederal University of Technology, Owerri – Founded in 1980, the University was one of the first three Federal Universities of...
  7. Diamond Bank, FCMB To Raise New Capital Diamond Bank is considering raising fresh capital and selling some assets in order to maintain its capital ratios. The bank’s...
  8. Diamond Bank splashes rewards to customers in promo DIAMOND Bank Plc has rewarded 10 Nigerian undergraduates  in various tertiary institutions in the country with N1.2 million for owning...
  9. Diamond Bank pictures from the World Savings Day awareness campaign. L-R: From left to right;  Staff of Diamond Bank ,Grace Arua, (In the Middle) a Teacher at Owerri City Secondary...
  10. Diamond Bank chief urges technology adoption for competitiveness The Managing Director/CEO of Diamond Bank, Uzoma Dozie, has called for technology collaboration between business and the academia as a...

< YOHAIG home