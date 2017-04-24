See The Moment Amosun Rescued Female Politician From Angry Youths At Adeleke’s Burial

There was another drama at the country home of the late Isiaka Adeleke as a top All Progressives Congress members, Hon. Idiat Babalola was thrown out by angry youths.

Amiloaded gathered that Hon. Idiat Babalola who came to join other sympathizers was denied entrance into the house before she was forced to leave the premises.

It took the protection of the governor of Ogun state, Ibikunle Amosun, the younger brother of the deceased, Dr Deji Adeleke and security operatives attached to them to rescue the woman politician.

Mrs Babalola is also a native of ede.

The youths of the town have vowed not to allow any APC members in the state at the burial, accusing them of having hand in the death of the Ede Born Politician.

