See The Monitor Lizard A Nairalander Caught In His Farm. He Turned It Into Food

Posted December 28, 2016 9:38 am by Comments

I noticed the presence of several monitor lizards in my plantain farm and tried setting multiple traps to catch them but none worked.

Having watched lots of Ultimate Survival episodes on discovery channel as a fan of Bear Grylls, I decided to use one of his methods; the use of hooks.

So I bought 2 fishing hooks and used chicken intestine as bait. I did that around 7am.

A few hours later, look what I got!!!!

What do you think?

