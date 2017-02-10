See The Oil Thieves Arrested With Wooden Boats From Nigerian Navy Ship (Photos)

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, recently received twelve suspected oil thieves, a vessel MV OMISAN 1 with registered number IMO 7216244, an un-named barge and two wooden boats from the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) PATHFINDER Naval Base, Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt, Rivers State for further investigation and prosecution.

While handing over the suspects to the EFCC, Commodore W. O Kayoda, Commander of NHS PATHFINDER said that, the suspected oil thieves were arrested on 6 February, 2017 by the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) PATHFINDER patrol team deployed for Anti-Crude Oil Theft/ Illegal Oil Bunkering operations around Taraba Jetty, Borokiri, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

They were arrested with one vessel: MV OMISAN 1 and one wooden boat. The suspects, who were crew members of MV OMISAN 1 and the wooden boat were arrested in the process of transshipping an estimated 60,000 litres of suspected illegally refined Automated Gas Oil, AGO, from the wooden boat to MV OMISAN 1.

Similarly, on 7 February 2017, the patrol team intercepted a barge laden with an estimated 100,000 litres of products suspected to be AGO, and another wooden boat laden with an estimated 60,000 litres of products suspected to be illegally refined AGO around Isaka axis. However, no suspect was arrested with the seizures made on 7 February, 2017.

The suspects aboard MV OMISAN 1 are: Captain Benjamio Igiogio; Engineer Samuel Ogunfemi; Jakpa Eyituoyo; Johnson Dudu; Ogunkalu Taiwo; Toju Oko-Otiuroh; Desmond Edafe Unuarhe; Ibiye Ngiania; Sylvanus Ikorawi J; Ayadi Abiola, Chibueze Nwali and Imeh Brown.

The suspects will be arraigned in court as soon as investigation is completed.

Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/see-suspected-oil-thieves-arrested-with.html