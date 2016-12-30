See What An Ex-Beauty Queen Did At Orji Uzor Kalu’s House

Ex ‘Face of Igbere’, Nnenna Mbonu and Igbere TV Boss, Emeh James Anyalekwa at Orji Uzor Kalu’s Country Home, Camp Neya, Igbere on 26th Dec.



BREAKING NEWS!!! ‘Face of Igbere Pageant’ Makes a Comeback After 2 Years Hiatus



The Prestigious and foremost community Pageant in Nigeria, Face of Igbere Pageant will be hosted in 2017 after two years recess.

This was made known by the Executive Director of the Pageant, Emeh James Anyalekwa during a courtesy visit to the Former Governor of Abia State and Patron of the Pageant, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu at his Country Home, Camp Neya Igbere on 26th Dec.

Anyalekwa, thanked Dr. Orji Kalu for his support since the first year of the Pageant. He also informed the ex-governor that the Pageant took a break for two years due to circumstances beyond the organizer’s control and also to reevaluate and repackage the event to make it better.

“The organizers are making preparations for a bigger and better event in 2017.”

“The next edition tagged, ‘ FACE OF IGBERE PAGEANT & MUSICTIVAL’ will be a two parts event comprising of Pageant and Music Festival.”

“Dec. 2017 while the Music Festival will hold on 1st Jan. 2018 and both events plan to parade an array of ‘A LIST’ Nigerian superstars” Anyalekwa concluded.

In his remark, Dr. Kalu poured glowing encomium on the Organizers of the event and pledged his unalloyed support to ensure a successful 2017 event.