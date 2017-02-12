See What Ex Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria, Isabella Ayuk, Has Been Up To Lately

Posted February 12, 2017

It was indeed amazing day for Kado Primary school, Abuja as some of the kids bagged scholarship honours from ex- Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria NGO – Isabella Ayuk Foundation. The excited school children and management celebrated her presence as they also received school bags, Uniforms and writing materials for pupils. 

?It would be recalled that since the inception of Vanessa- Manyo Memorial Foundation in 2012, which is now referred as Isabella Ayuk Foundation, they have been advocating for women and children by creating Small scale? businesses, typhoid vaccinations, renovation of widows houses, catering for welfare of less priviledged and distribution of food items amongst others.

The large heart beauty queen, who reigned supreme in 2012 as MBGN winner did some impactful projects and charity oriented campaigns. After her reigned, she has gone ahead to diversify into different showbiz and fashion sectors amongst which is flagging of Bellasabel modelling & grooming agency, launching of Cross River Most Beautiful Girl and nollywood acting involvements.

