See What Governor Fayose Personally Did For Apostle Suleman After DSS Saga

After the foiled attempt by the DSS on Tuesday night to arrest Apostle Johnson Suleman in Ekiti state, Governor Ayo Fayose led the pastor into his Hiace bus where he personally drove the Apostle to his hotel room after his church programme yesterday night. This was reportedly done to prevent the security operatives from making another attempt.

Governor,Fayose, in the early morning on Wednesday, foiled an attempt by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) to arrest Apostle Johnson Suleman of The Omega Fire Ministries World wide in Ado Ekiti.

The Pastor recently ordered his church members to kill any Fulani herdsman they see in a bid to defend themselves.

The Pastor who was in Ado Ekiti for a two-day crusade that was also attended by Fayose was trailed to his hotel room by the operatives of the DSS, who almost forced their way to his room but were resisted by security men of the hotel that insisted to know their mission.

