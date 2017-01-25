See What Happened To This Graduate And His Mother At UNILAG Convocation

A graduate of the University of Lagos UNILAG, Jibola Jegede -was over the moon yesterday during the school’s convocation ceremony. The young man who bagged a B.Sc degree from the department of Economics -was joined by his mother who was very excited at her son’s convocation. The mother joined her son in getting herself wet and her cloth drenched as other students poured water on the latest graduate to celebrate his special day.

Below is what Jibola shared on his Instagram page.

A mother is the truest friend we have, when trials heavy and sudden fall upon us; when adversity takes the place of prosperity; when friends desert us; when trouble thickens around us, still will she cling to us, and endeavor by her kind precepts and counsels to dissipate the clouds of darkness, and cause peace to return to our hearts.

Thank you so much mama for the unfailing and undying love you showed me on my day. we turn up together like kilode, love you plenty

MY MAMA IS THE BEST MAMA IN THE WHOLE WORLD WIDE WORLD

