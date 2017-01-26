See What Imo Deputy Governor Wore To Welcome Acting President, Osinbajo, To Imo

The premises of Sam Mbakwe Airport, Owerri, was today filled with women, youths, political appointees who accompanied the Deputy governor of Imo State; Prince Eze Madumere (who wore an NYSC outfit) , Abia state governor; Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, -to receive the Acting-President of Nigeria; Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

It was gathered that the Acting President touched down to the Eastern Heartland of Nigeria for onward moving to Abia State to flag off "Made in Nigeria Products".

Sources further hinted that Prof Osinbajo will also make use of the flag off to inspect "Made in Aba" shoes and other products, in addition call on Nigerians to patronise them.

