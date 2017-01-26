See What Imo Deputy Governor Wore To Welcome Acting President, Osinbajo, To Imo

Posted January 26, 2017 3:38 pm by Comments

The premises of Sam Mbakwe Airport, Owerri, was today filled with women, youths, political appointees who accompanied the Deputy governor of Imo State; Prince Eze Madumere (who wore an NYSC outfit) , Abia state governor; Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, -to receive the Acting-President of Nigeria; Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

It was gathered that the Acting President touched down to the Eastern Heartland of Nigeria for onward moving to Abia State to flag off "Made in Nigeria Products".

Sources further hinted that Prof Osinbajo will also make use of the flag off to inspect "Made in Aba" shoes and other products, in addition call on Nigerians to patronise them.

Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/01/imo-airport-agog-as-acting-president.html

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Osinbajo Resumes As Acting President, Gets Update On The Gambia Situation Nigeria’s acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, on Friday received updates and briefs on the Gambian situation and other issues in...
  2. Magu’s confirmation: Read letter Osinbajo sent to senate as ‘Acting president’ ABUJA- Acting in the capacity of the president, the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has sent to the senate, name...
  3. BREAKING: Osinbajo presides over first FEC meeting as acting President  Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja Acting President Yemi Osinbajo is currently presiding over first meeting of the Federal Executive Council in that...
  4. Buhari writes Senate: Osinbajo is Acting President PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, told the Senate that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will act on his behalf as President for...
  5. Acting President, Osinbajo Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Pics) Vice President Yemi Osinbajo presided over the monthly Federal Executive Meeting in the absence of President Muhammadu Buhari. See photos...
  6. Osinbajo’s first tenure as acting president ends as Buhari resumes work The president had on February 5 broke from his official functions leaving Mr. Osinbajo to perform those roles till February...
  7. Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Honoured By UNILAG Alumni (Pics) Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo receives Executives of Unilag Alumni Association today at the Office of the Vice President, State...
  8. Osinbajo chairs Federal Executive Council meeting as acting president Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday chaired the Federal Executive Council meeting in his capacity as acting President. President Buhari is...
  9. Acting President Osinbajo, Attorney General Malami in turf war over $1.3 billion Malabu scam Apart from the Malabu issue there appears a deeper turf fight between the VP and the Attorney General. The post...
  10. One term bill for acting president, gov. passes 2nd reading A Bill seeking to amend the 1999 Constitution and limit the tenure of a president and governor on acting capacity...

< YOHAIG home