See What Justice Eberechi Wike Did For The First Baby Born in Rivers State In 2017

Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike visited Baby Egba Jeremiah, at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital on Sunday. Baby Egba Jeremiah is the first baby of the year and was born at 00.50 hours on January 1st 2017. He weighed 2.2kilogrammes at birth. The Rivers First Lady went ahead to give cash and gifts to all the mothers in the maternity ward.

Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/01/meet-first-baby-born-in-rivers-this-new.html