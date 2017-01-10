See What Kelechi Iheanacho’s Best Friend Donated To Enugu Rangers

Enugu State Indigene based in the United Kingdom (UK) and the Manager/best friend to Kelechi Iheanacho (Manchester City striker), Kingsley Okechukwu Ogbodo this afternoon donated 50 footballs, 36 bibs and 30 jerseys to Enugu Rangers International Football Club to support the club and in appreciation of its recent victory as the Nigerian Professional Football League Champions as well as to motivate the team to win the forthcoming CAF Champions League.

Receiving the items on behalf of the club at the Government House, Enugu, Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi thanked the donor for his gesture towards the progress of Enugu Rangers and the State.

The governor described Ogbodo as a good ambassador of the state and called on other indigenes to emulate his disposition by contributing to the development of the state and society at large.

Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/01/kelechi-iheanachos-manager-donates-to.html