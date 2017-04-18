See What These Police Officers Did After Returning From An Assignment In The North

Posted April 18, 2017 7:38 am by Comments

A gallant police officer Akinola Ola Rotimi is filled with appreciation after returning back to base in Lagos after a special assignment for more than 3 months in the north-east. The policeman and his colleagues were spotted on their knees as they thanked God in a church for safe return.

Akinola Ola Rotimi who shared the photos wrote;

"……3 months,3 weeks ago….my humble self and 62 gallant officers left for the north east on a special assignment…… and 3 months,3 weeks,we are back to Lagos……NO ONE, I mean NO ONE WAS MISSING………..its really a BIG TESTIMONY….. please help me thank the Good Lord!!!!"

Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/04/policemen-thank-god-after-returning.html

What do you think?

