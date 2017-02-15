See What This Nigerian Did At Lagos Airport After Being Deported From Libya

A total of 162 Nigerians stranded in the Islamic Republic of Libya were returned back home today and received by the National Emergency Management Agency along with the office of the Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Matters. A chartered flight that brought the returnees arrived the cargo wing of Murtala Mohammed International Airport where they were officially received at about 4pm.

Director General of NEMA was represented by the Deputy Director Search and Rescue Dr Onimode while the Special Assistant to the President Hon Abike Dabiri was represented by Mr Abdulrahman Balogun.

Breakdown of the returnees as given by Dr Onimode shows that 61 of them were males and 101 females. He further explained that among the males were 2 children and 7 infants while the females had 7 children and 2 infants.

He also said that the return of the stranded Nigerians were facilitated by the International Organization for Migration as on arrival, they were profiled, fed and assisted back to their various towns and homes.

