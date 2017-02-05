See What This Physically Challenged Man Does For A Living In Abuja

Pictured above is Alhaji Aliyu,a crippled man from Tsape Zamfara who uses wheelchair to sell air freshener,shoe polish etc in Abuja.

A Facebook user met him selling his products around Utako, Abuja.According to him,he added Alhaji to his name because he wants to visit Saudi Arabia some day.

I see many healthy looking people begging on the streets relying on passerby to provide their needs but Aliyu sells his goods on wheelchair.

He is such an inspiration!

