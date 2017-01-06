See Why Gabon Forward, Aubameyang Wore T-Shirt & Cap To The Glo CAF Awards Last Night

Posted January 6, 2017 8:38 am by Comments

The Gabon forward wore just a t-shirt and a cap to the 25th edition of the Glo Caf Awards held in Abuja last night, which saw Algerian international,
Riyad Mahrez crowned as the African Player of the Year.

The Borussia Dortmund striker who was decked out from putting on a fancy suit and tie, shared the above photo on his social media page, narrating how his belongings were lost in transit prior to the African Player of the Year awards.

The 27-year-old took to Instagram to update his followers on the embarrassing turn of events, writing: "That moment when you just arrive for the ceremony of african player of the year and they lost our baggage!! so that’s how we dress tonight. Thanks Lufthansa."

http://www.certifiednaija.com/2017/01/see-why-aubameyang-was-on-t-shirt-and.html?m=1

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Glo-CAF Awards: Aubameyang dethrones Toure Gabonese international and Borussia Dortmund striker, Pierre-Emerick Emiliano François Aubameyang, has upstaged Ivorian international, Yaya Toure as the African Footballer...
  2. Glo-CAF Awards: Aubameyang, Mahrez, Mane make top 3. Onyango, Billiat and Kalaba nominated for Africa-based Player of the Year Top three nominees for the 2016 Glo-CAF African Footballer of the Year and African Player of the Year (based in...
  3. Aubameyang is African Footballer of the Year Pius Ayinor Yaya Toure of Ivory Coast has relinguished his dominance of the continent’s football as he lost the illustrious...
  4. CAF awards: Enyeama better than Toure, Aubameyang – Agu Former Nigeria goalkeeper, Alloy Agu, has said Vincent Enyeama deserves to be crowned Africa’s best player for 2014, ahead of...
  5. 2015 Glo CAF Awards: No Nigerian player in Africa’s top ten No Nigerian player made the top ten shortlisted for the 2015 African Player of the Year award. According to the...
  6. See N649,935 Mourinho’s 18-yr-old daughter wore to GQ Awards Mathilde Mourinho, the 18-year-old daughter of Chelsea manager, Jose Mourinho, upstaged her father on the red carpet of GQ Men...
  7. American Mom Beats Daughter for Failing Classes & Forces Her to Wear Embarrassing Shirt | Arrested for Child Abuse A Florida-based mom has been arrested for child abuse after beating her middle school daughter for getting all Fs in...
  8. Checkout What These Female Celebrities Wore To The 2016 Ghana Movie Awards The Awards is currently ongoing at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra. Joselyn Dumas is in the running for two awards...
  9. African player of the year, Aubameyang reject move to Arsenal, Man United Star Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang rejected English Premier League overtures as he celebrated winning the African player of the...
  10. See What Actress Ebube Nwagbo Wore To The NEA Awards In New York (Photos) Nollywood actress Ebube Nwagbo stepped out in a black dress and red bottoms for the 2016 Nigerian Entertainment Awards (NEA),...

< YOHAIG home