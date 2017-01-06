See Why Gabon Forward, Aubameyang Wore T-Shirt & Cap To The Glo CAF Awards Last Night

The Gabon forward wore just a t-shirt and a cap to the 25th edition of the Glo Caf Awards held in Abuja last night, which saw Algerian international,

Riyad Mahrez crowned as the African Player of the Year.

The Borussia Dortmund striker who was decked out from putting on a fancy suit and tie, shared the above photo on his social media page, narrating how his belongings were lost in transit prior to the African Player of the Year awards.

The 27-year-old took to Instagram to update his followers on the embarrassing turn of events, writing: "That moment when you just arrive for the ceremony of african player of the year and they lost our baggage!! so that’s how we dress tonight. Thanks Lufthansa."

