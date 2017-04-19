Seized $43million: Tell Nigerians Who The Money Belongs To – Saraki Tells EFCC

Senate President Bukola Saraki has said the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), is poorly managing the controversy surrounding the $ 43million recovered from an apartment in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Saraki, speaking on Arise News Network, stated that the anti-graft agency had a duty to inform Nigerians who the money belonged to.

The Senate President said the whole confusion surrounding the recovered money, was not good for Nigeria’s image and warned that the National Assembly might need to step in.

“I believe this is something simple that the organisation (EFCC) should manage, even before the speculation started coming out. The circus has to come to end as to whether it belongs to individuals, companies, agencies or a state government.

“We, however, believe they will sort it out and eventually tell Nigerians who owns the money. Nigerians deserve to know. The circus must stop,” he said.

When asked if the EFCC made an error by not monitoring the Osborne Towers, Saraki said: “I would rather not comment and prejudge them because they might come before us.

“But clearly, Nigerians must know, to save us this embarrassment. I believe they should come out and tell us who owns the money. I believe an agency like this should monitor and clear this

