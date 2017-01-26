Senate Rejects Subsidy, Tariff Hike For Power Sector

Posted January 26, 2017 6:38 am by Comments

By Chris Ochayi

ABUJA—The National Assembly, has rejected the subsidy and tariff hike proposed by the power operators and the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC.

The Senate Committee on Power announced the rejection of the proposal when it’s Chairman, Senator Ben Bruce led the members on oversight function to the commission in Abuja.

The committee described the lack of power supply and demand for increase in tariff or subsidy as factor of monopoly created in the power sector.

Briefing newsmen shortly after the meeting, Senator Bruce said, “What I don’t want is for us to leave NEPA as a monopoly and create other monopolies with GENCOs or DISCOs and that is what we have had. Instead of having government monopoly, we now have monopoly in the private sector.

“For instance, if you want power in Benin, it is not that you have an option. There is only one Disco in Benin, only one Disco in Lagos, only one DISCO in Abuja. You don’t have other DISCOs to compete with, you only have one.

“So, if they tell you the rate is N100, it is N100 that is my problem. Two, if there is going to be an increase, I am familiar with increase of 3%, 5% annually. I am not favour as a Nigerian citizen of a 200 percent increase, the same way I am not in favour of a 200 percent increase in petroleum or any product.

“Nigerians are suffering enough and because Nigerians are suffering, I cannot in good conscience say to the average consumer of power in the village you are going to have a 300 percent increase and the argument they make is that it is the only way there would be power.”

http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/01/senate-rejects-subsidy-tariff-hike-power-sector/

lalasticlala

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Sen. Bruce kicks against power sector intervention fund, increase in electricity tariff Abuja – The Chairman, Senate Committee on Privatisation, Sen. Ben Bruce, says he is against the further provision of electricity...
  2. Tariff Increase, Solution To Improve Power Supply – NERC The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission on Wednesday declared that without an increase in electricity tariff payable by consumers or an...
  3. Give us power before hike in electricity tariff – TUC The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria on Sunday told the Federal Government to make electricity available before asking Nigerians to...
  4. NERC, DISCOs warned against tariff hike The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC and electricity distribution companies, DISCOs, have been warned against going ahead with the planned...
  5. ‘NASS unaware of fuel subsidy removal, electricity tariff hike’ Leader of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila has said that the National Assembly is not aware of the...
  6. No steady power supply unless tariff rises – NERC Okechukwu Nnodim, Abuja The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission on Wednesday declared that without an increase in electricity tariff payable by...
  7. Tariff hike: Plateau DISCOs to pay N50b in 4 years The Managing Director and CEO of Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JED), Mr. Muhammed Gidado Modibbo has said that JED will...
  8. Tanzania president sacks power firm chief over tariff hike Tanzanian President John Magufuli has sacked the head of the state-run electricity company after the firm put up tariffs, a...
  9. 2016: Labour set for war over Subsidy Removal, N18,000 Minimum Wage, Electricity Tariff Hike The organized Labour and senior civil servants in the land are set for a showdown with governments at all levels...
  10. Power Minister Says Tariff Hike Will Attract Investment The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, says the new electrify tariff is the first major decision...

< YOHAIG home