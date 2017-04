Ex-Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Farida Waziri’s husband is dead.

Senator Ajuji Waziri is said to have lost the battle on Easter Monday after a brief illness.

The Late Waziri was also a former Nigerian ambassador to Turkey.

