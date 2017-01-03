Senator Akpabio Joins “Street Boys” For New Year Carnival In Akwa Ibom (Photos)

Senator Godswill Akpabio was a guest at the Akwa-Ibom state youths, "Street Boys" new year get-together at D-Line field, Ewet Housing Estate. The senate minority leader who interacted with citizens at the event said;

I was glad to see most of the boys who are now men celebrating the new year. If you are a true politician, you cannot ignore the "Street Boys." They make things happen. Once again this is wishing you all a prosperous 2017.

Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/01/senator-akpabio-joins-street-boys-for.html