Senator Dino Melaye Mocks SGF Babachir Lawal Over His Suspension

Posted April 20, 2017

Yesterday, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr David Babachir Lawal and the Director-General of the National Intelligence agency, Ayodele Oke were suspended by President Buhari.

Recall that the president also ordered an investigation into the allegations of violations of law and due process made against the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), in the award of contracts under the Presidential Initiative on the North East (PINE).

Now the controversial Senator representing Kogi west (APC), Dino Melaye has mocked SGF Babachir Lawal in a tweet with a written version of his hit single "Aje kun iya ni o je".

See the tweet and reactions from Nigerians below;

Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/04/senator-dino-melaye-mocks-sgf-babachir.html

