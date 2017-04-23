Senator Isiaka Adeleke’s Death Sparks Riot In Osun

Isiaka Adeleke who is the first executive governor of Osun state has died. According to Sahara Reporters, Adeleke who is a serving senator died today, Sunday, April 23. Adeleke who is a three-term senator was elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015. According to family sources, Adeleke suffered a heart attack and was rushed to Bikets Hospital where he passed away. The senator who represented Osun West Senatorial district and is an uncle to popular singer, Davido, died at the age of 62. The death of the Senator sparked a riot in his hometown as irate youths protested his demise claiming he was murdered by his political opponents. The youth attacked some journalists at his home although some of them tried to calm the enraged youths.

The senator’s body was brought back in a Sianna car dressed like a living being and was greeted with tears from mourners.

Sympathizers waiting at the entrance of the mansion surged in and rushed inside to catch a glimpse of their political leader and benefactor. Mourners including the youths and aged ones were seen wailing and rolling on the ground as they rain curses on those who they claimed poisoned him. Some of those who entered into the living room said the corpse was being bathed now in preparation for the burial. Some imams are sighted at the premises which indicated that he might be buried very soon The senator was last seen at a function in Iwo, Osun state where he looked hale and hearty without any sign that he was ill. Nigerians took to social media to react to Adeleke’s demise notable the senate president, Bukola Saraki, who payed for the repose of the dead. ?

