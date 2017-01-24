Senator John James Akpan Udoedeghe Expelled From APC (Photos)

A former Senator and Ex Minister of State for FCT, Senator John James Akpan Udoedeghe was on Monday expelled from the All Progressives Congress (APC) by the State Executive Committee (SEC) of the Party in Akwa Ibom State, bringing an end to a political career marred with controversy upon controversy.

In a letter addressed to the APC National Vice Chairman/Zonal Chairman South South, titled, “Expulsion of Senator John James Akpanudoedeghe”.

SOURCE: http://www.chuzzyblog.com/2017/01/senator-john-james-akpan-udoedeghe.html

