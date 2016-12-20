“She Goes Through My Phone When I Sleep, Now See What She Caused”

Hello All my name is Saweide segun. This is a true life story am about to share. I really need a sincere advice from matured minds and no abuse pls

I am not Married but with a girl child. All plans to arrange my marriage with my gal is slated for next year. But I noticed that my wife to be and I are not compatible at all

Ever since I met my wife to be in the year 2011. She has been so nagging and rude to me. She never obey me for once. We always quarell

Right from day one till this present time we have been living a cat and dog life. She is a nagging woman. She can’t say sorry if she is right or wrong and she is not submissive she disrespect my mum anytime we pay her a visit.

She is not hardworking,and she doesn’t have any future plans.. She has never for once encourage me in my career

I have tried to call her several times that she can change and she will promise to Change. But later she will put up her attitude again

She had a daughter for me out of wedlock and that has been holding me from chasing her away of my life

She is living with me presently

The first year I met her I was in Abuja and she was in lagos

She keeps a lot of guys before but that has changed. She no longer does that cos I fought it

Sometimes we quarrel and it attracts neibors that comes around to settle our fights and this has brought Shame to me

I told my mum about that and it gave her a lot of concerns

I told her am enduring the relationship

And that I have made up my mind to quit the relationship and let go that All plans by her family to for introduction and engagement ceremony has been cancelled that am no longer interested

Something happened last month between us

I noticed she has been monitoring me and she always go through my phones whenever I fell asleep

She will check my messages with my friends especially girls

There was this lady we do chat always. But she was not my lover and I don’t flirt with her on chat but since we always chat, she suspect a foul play and unknowingly to me she has copied the girl number and saved it only her phone in the midnight while I was sleeping

Sometimes in the mid of the night I would wake up and caught her going thru my phone

She has done that several times and I later password my phone but little did I know despite passwording

My phone she still have access to my chats and data

I don’t know how she hack into my phone despite passwording my phone

So I woke up one day and I found out that she has changed my profile picture on whatsapp to her own a pics taken together by me and her holding ourselves, I asked her who changed the dp but she denied it…

So last week Friday I had a meeting on business with a lady I do normally chat with which the lady promised to pay me 100k to start my business

I so much like this lady because of her nature and for her intelligence which my wife to be never had.

Tho I never discuss anything about my past to her before… But I didn’t tell her I have someone in my life

My wife suspecting that I had a meeting with this lady called her and told her to desist from me that I am married…

Before I know the lady who promised to give me 100k to start my business blocked me on my whatsapp

And I called her she told me someone called her to leave her husband alone that in my life I should not call her again, I tried to explain to her but she cut off the line and hang up the phone on me

Now the business is over and that was how I loose the 100k. Up till now I have not called this lady

Pls what should I do it seems am in love with the lady but I want to call it quit with my nagging wife as I always call her.

How should I contact this lady and convince her

Pls I need a good advice.. Thanks all for your time