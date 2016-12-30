Shiite Muslim Leaders Visit Femi Fani-Kayode (Photo)

*Femi Fani-Kayode wrote:*

A delegation of Shiite Muslim leaders from the Sheik El Zakzaky group came to brief me two days ago on the situation in Kaduna and what they have been subjected to by the military and the Nigerian authorities over the last one year.

I was horrified by what I heard. These are very patriotic and courageus men whose colleagues have been through so much and whose leader is still in custody.

May God free El Zak Zaky at the soonest and may He deliver us all.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10207303265929350&id=1516216357